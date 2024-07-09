Fundraiser to support victims of northern Denton County tornado

A community fundraising event will be held later this month to benefit victims of the May 25 Valley View tornado.

Valley View had 300 buildings damaged in the severe storm.

Huffines Auto Dealerships, Anderson’s Eatery and Distillery, and Love for Kids announced Monday that it will host a fundraiser for those affected by the tornado. The event is scheduled for noon to 10 p.m. on July 27 at Anderson’s Distillery, 410 N. Bell Ave., and will feature live music, raffles, a bounce house, food and more. Organizers will collect donated items for the affected families, and all proceeds will go to the recovery and rebuilding efforts for the Valley View victims.

“Join us for a day of entertainment and community spirit as we come together to support our neighbors in Valley View,” the organizers said in a statement. “Your generosity can make a significant difference in the lives of those impacted by the tornado.”