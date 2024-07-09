Tuesday, July 9, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Fundraiser to support victims of northern Denton County tornado

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
8
Salvation Army on the scene in northern Denton County of the May 25 tornado. (Photo by Eric Morris/Denton County)

A community fundraising event will be held later this month to benefit victims of the May 25 Valley View tornado.

Valley View had 300 buildings damaged in the severe storm.

Huffines Auto Dealerships, Anderson’s Eatery and Distillery, and Love for Kids announced Monday that it will host a fundraiser for those affected by the tornado. The event is scheduled for noon to 10 p.m. on July 27 at Anderson’s Distillery, 410 N. Bell Ave., and will feature live music, raffles, a bounce house, food and more. Organizers will collect donated items for the affected families, and all proceeds will go to the recovery and rebuilding efforts for the Valley View victims.

“Join us for a day of entertainment and community spirit as we come together to support our neighbors in Valley View,” the organizers said in a statement. “Your generosity can make a significant difference in the lives of those impacted by the tornado.”

Previous article
HTeaO delayed but still coming to Highland Village
Next article
Painted Tree holding grand opening event in Grapevine
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.