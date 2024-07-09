HTeaO delayed but still coming to Highland Village

A new HTeaO location is still coming to Highland Village, but some planning changes have caused some delays.

HTeaO serves tea made with premium reverse-osmosis water, which is available by the bottle, gallon and five-gallon sizes. Every location has a full tea bar with over 26 flavors of sweet and unsweet tea, as well as a fruit bar. All drinks are half-price from 2-4 p.m. daily, and first responders drink for free anytime when in uniform.

In 2022, a company spokesperson said HTeaO planned to open three new locations before the end of the year in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Lewisville. The Lewisville location opened this spring at 1267 W. Round Grove Road, and the Flower Mound location is expected to open this year. The construction of the Highland Village location has not gone vertical yet, prompting some residents to wonder if it is still coming.

The answer is yes, but not without some more waiting.

The Highland Village City Council approved the HTeaO location at 2240 Justin Road, in front of the Painted Tree, back in February 2022. But since then, that store has gone from a franchise to a corporate store, and corporate wants to make some changes to the plans for the building footprint, according to a city spokesperson. The modifications require them to go back to the Planning & Zoning Commission and City Council for approval. As of Tuesday, the city has not received the site plan amendment yet, so it is not clear when it will go to P&Z and council.