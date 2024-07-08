Fundraiser to be held for injured local firefighter

A fundraising event will be held in Bartonville later this month for a local firefighter who remains hospitalized several months after a motorcycle crash.

Firefighter/Paramedic Corey Claytor suffered multiple serious injuries in an off-duty accident on March 22, and for the next three weeks he received care at Medical City Denton before being transferred to a long-term acute care facility to continue his recovery. Three months later, Claytor remains hospitalized while continuing his rehabilitation.

The Argyle Professional Fire Fighters Association has organized a fundraiser to assist with the cost of care for Claytor’s injuries. The event is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. on July 27 at the Bartonville Tavern, 2652 FM 407, and will feature a silent auction, live auction, raffles and live music by George Dunham & The Bird Dogs.

Claytor started out as a volunteer firefighter with the ESD in January 2020, and became a part-time firefighter three months later. He has been full-time since April 2021 and is assigned to Station 511 in Argyle. He was the fire department’s Rookie of the Year in 2021 and received a Life Saving Award in 2020.