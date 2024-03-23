Argyle firefighter injured in motorcycle crash

A firefighter with the Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 (formerly the Argyle Fire District) suffered multiple injuries in a motorcycle crash on Friday.

The Argyle Professional Fire Fighters Association released a statement late Friday night saying that Corey Claytor was involved in an off-duty motorcycle accident with injuries to his head, neck and right leg.

“Corey is currently heavily sedated and will require surgery, but his doctors are optimistic about his recovery,” said Sam Johnson, president of the association. “Our brother, his family and friends need the thoughts and prayers of our community and beyond.”

The association will share updates on Claytor’s recovery and how the community can support him.