H-E-B to open Alliance store in April

H-E-B announced Friday that it will open its new grocery store in far north Fort Worth next month.

The store will be located on the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and North Riverside Drive in the Alliance area, and will be the closest H-E-B store to much of southern Denton County.

It will open at 6 a.m. on April 10, according to the company. It will be the fifth H-E-B location in North Texas.

“For more than a century, we have served communities across Texas and Mexico and look forward to bringing you the best H‑E‑B has to offer,” said Chase Woman, Alliance top store leader. “Partners will work hard to earn the confidence of many new shoppers and we look forward to serving Alliance with the best of H‑E‑B products and services our customers have come to love and expect.”

The Alliance store will offer curbside pickup and home delivery. It’ll be open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 3451 Heritage Trace Parkway.

