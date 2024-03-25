Starbucks coming to Argyle

A new Starbucks coffee shop will be built along Hwy 377 in the Argyle area.

“Starbucks is always looking for great locations to better meet the needs of our customers, and we are happy to confirm that we will be opening a new location … in Argyle,” a Starbucks spokesperson said Monday.

The new Starbucks will be located at 215 Stella St., next to Christian Brothers Automotive. It will be in a new, standalone building with a drive-thru. It is expected to open in early 2025, according to the company spokesperson.