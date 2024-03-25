Flower Mound donut shop to close after 21 years

A donut shop in Flower Mound recently announced that it will close its doors this month, 21 years after first opening in March 2003.

J Kin Donut, 3501 Long Prairie Road, Suite 100 (near the corner of FM 2499 and Churchill Drive), will close permanently on March 29, the business said on social media.

“We’ve been honored to serve and watch several of our regular customers grow up over the years, even some since birth,” the owners said in a statement. “We’ve been open almost 365 days a year since opening our store, and now we will have the time to be able to travel to all the places we’ve dreamed of … Thank you to all those who’ve visited over the years with warm smiles and hearts.”

The owners, Moon and Kim Jeong, will share videos of their travels on their Youtube page.