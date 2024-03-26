Argyle ISD names new high school principal

The Argyle ISD Board of Trustees on Monday approved Shannon Knowles as the next principal at Argyle High School Principal.

Knowles joins AISD after serving as associate principal at Flower Mound High School since 2017. Knowles replaces John King, who is retiring at the end of this school year after six years as the principal at AHS.

“(Knowles) is a results-driven leader with a successful history of fostering relationships in positive learning environments,” Argyle ISD said in a statement Monday night.

Knowles has more than 25 years of experience in public education and served 15 combined years in leadership roles in Lewisville ISD, according to an Argyle ISD news release. Before joining Flower Mound High School, Knowles was a teacher and athletic coordinator in LISD. Knowles is also a member of the community and an Argyle ISD parent.

“We are very excited to have Mrs. Knowles join our Eagle leadership team,” said Argyle ISD Superintendent Dr. Courtney Carpenter. “She is an exceptional leader who brings valuable career experiences and knowledge of the Argyle ISD culture to the position. Mrs. Knowles has been an Eagle for many years and is deeply invested in her commitment to seeing our students soar.”

While serving at FMHS, Knowles oversaw Athletics, Cheer, Performing Arts, UIL Academics, Special Education, Foreign Language and Student Council. Additionally, she led and organized content-level Professional Learning Communities. Knowles also has experience as a special education teacher and coach.

“I am honored and thrilled to be named the new principal of Argyle High School,” Knowles said. “Having been a part of this community for the past eight years as a parent, I am deeply committed to continuing the tradition of excellence and fostering a positive and supportive learning environment for all students. I am eager to join the incredible team at Argyle High School and work together to achieve great things for our students.”

Knowles’ daughter currently attends Argyle High School and her son graduated in 2023. Knowles started her career in education in 1999 as a teacher/coach at Haltom High School. She has also served at Birdville High School, Coppell ISD and Troup ISD. She is a graduate of Midwestern State University and has a Masters in Educational Leadership from Lamar University in Beaumont.

Argyle ISD will host a Meet & Greet for Knowles on April 4 from 4-5:30 p.m. at the AHS auditorium foyer.