Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Argyle Police Blotter

Mark Smith
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Jan. 23 at 11:50 a.m., a business manager on Hwy 377 reported that a former employee “has returned to the premises” and was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot. The manager didn’t want to press charges, but just wanted the subject to leave and stop coming back and calling the business. The subject left.

On Jan. 23 at 4:46 p.m., a caller reported that he had caught someone trying to steal construction materials from Woodlawn Way in Harvest and had detained the suspect, but they stole away and ran toward Old Justin Road.

On Jan. 24 at 9:18 p.m., a resident on Boardwalk Way reported that someone has been ding-dong ditching them every night for over a month, so the “caller saved up and bought a Ring” camera, and captured video of the suspect from that night. A few nights earlier, the ding-donger hit the doorbell so hard that it kept ringing until their son fixed it.

On Jan. 28 at 10:15 a.m., a resident saw two men standing on the roof of a new home under construction and called police to see what was up. Police were then told they could disregard the call because the men were construction workers.

On Jan. 29 at 5:31 p.m., a caller reported that a woman was sitting in her car on Ellison Trace and she “does not belong in the neighborhood.” The caller said she approached the vehicle and the woman told her she was waiting on a resident. The caller then told her she was calling the police. A responding officer found the vehicle was parked legally on a public roadway, and the driver said she was OK and was waiting on someone. The officer told the caller, who seemed very upset, that the driver had a right to stay where she was.

On Jan. 30 at 6:22 p.m., a FedEx driver was literally in stitches after reporting that a dog bit them on the arm while delivering a package on Morning Dove Court.

On Feb. 2 at 2:45 p.m., a resident on St. Andrews Way reported that they returned home to find their front door had been kicked in. A responding officer found that the home was clear, the door had not been kicked in, and there was no evidence of forced entry. The homeowner may have left the door unlocked or not closed all the way when they left to run an errand for 15 minutes.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

