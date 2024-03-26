Tuesday, March 26, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

From the Firehouse — March 2024

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
10
Ricky Vaughan

March is the official start to Severe Weather Preparedness Month. The Denton County Emergency Services District #1 would like to remind you to sign up for free emergency notifications from Denton County Emergency Services District #1 by calling 940.464.7102 or scanning the QR code. Weather notifications are automatically generated for our citizens within the Denton County ESD #1 when the National Weather Service issues a “watch” and/or a “warning.”

National Poison Prevention Week was March 17-23. Established in 1961 by Congress, National Poison Prevention Week was originated to raise awareness of poison prevention and safety. In 2022, through the Poison Help line and website (poisonhelp.org), U.S. Poison Centers responded to 2,427,974 total cases, on average receiving a new case every 15 seconds. Some of the leading exposure substance categories included analgesics, household cleaning substances, antidepressants, cosmetics/personal care products, and antihistamines.

The best prevention of a poison emergency is to have POISON HELP’s contact information on hand in case of an accidental exposure: 1-800-222-1222

This spring, Keep Argyle Beautiful has graciously chosen Station 511 as one of their 2024 Beautification Projects. We encourage you to visit the station to see their progress! If you would like to volunteer for a work session day, please email [email protected].

For the month of January, the Denton County Emergency Services District #1 responded to 345 calls, with 50% being medical related and 50% being fire or service related, and an average response time of 7:05 minutes.

To reach Chief Vaughan, send an email to [email protected] or call 940.464.7102.

Previous article
Argyle Police Blotter
Next article
Flower Mound Police Blotter
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.