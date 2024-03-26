From the Firehouse — March 2024

March is the official start to Severe Weather Preparedness Month. The Denton County Emergency Services District #1 would like to remind you to sign up for free emergency notifications from Denton County Emergency Services District #1 by calling 940.464.7102 or scanning the QR code. Weather notifications are automatically generated for our citizens within the Denton County ESD #1 when the National Weather Service issues a “watch” and/or a “warning.”

National Poison Prevention Week was March 17-23. Established in 1961 by Congress, National Poison Prevention Week was originated to raise awareness of poison prevention and safety. In 2022, through the Poison Help line and website (poisonhelp.org), U.S. Poison Centers responded to 2,427,974 total cases, on average receiving a new case every 15 seconds. Some of the leading exposure substance categories included analgesics, household cleaning substances, antidepressants, cosmetics/personal care products, and antihistamines.

The best prevention of a poison emergency is to have POISON HELP’s contact information on hand in case of an accidental exposure: 1-800-222-1222

This spring, Keep Argyle Beautiful has graciously chosen Station 511 as one of their 2024 Beautification Projects. We encourage you to visit the station to see their progress! If you would like to volunteer for a work session day, please email [email protected].

For the month of January, the Denton County Emergency Services District #1 responded to 345 calls, with 50% being medical related and 50% being fire or service related, and an average response time of 7:05 minutes.

To reach Chief Vaughan, send an email to [email protected] or call 940.464.7102.