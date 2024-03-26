Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Jan. 8 at 5:52 p.m., a 36-year-old woman reported that her 63-year-old husband tried to hit her with a hammer. The suspect was uncooperative with officers and was observed to be highly intoxicated. He was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Jan. 9 at 4:52 a.m., a resident of the Marquis at Lantana apartments on FM 2499 reported that she heard a commotion outside and saw two unknown suspects, dropped off by two other suspects in dark colored sport vehicles, try to steal her son’s vehicle in the parking lot. The driver’s window was shattered, but the suspects were unable to get the vehicle to start and fled when they saw the caller on her balcony. Nothing was taken from inside the vehicle.

On Jan. 12 at 7:11 p.m., a 19-year-old woman reported that she was assaulted by her boyfriend, who was driving back to his home in Oklahoma City. Police determined the boyfriend struck her multiple times, pushed her out a moving vehicle and placed her in a chokehold two separate times during the day, causing her vision to be impaired. His vehicle was located and he was arrested for unlawful restraint, strangulation, and continuous violence.

On Jan. 31, a 21-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing his bike into a sedan that pulled into his path on northbound FM 2499 at Indian Hills Ave. near Gerault Rd. The motorcyclist, identified as Barrett Wooldridge of Lewisville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the sedan were not injured.