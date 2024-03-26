Tuesday, March 26, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Candy shop opens in Highland Village

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
5
Photos courtesy of Dustin Billings

A new candy store is now open at Bowery Park in Highland Village.

Local resident Dustin Billings was a teacher for 12 years, but she was ready for a career change.

“Over the last few years, I kept telling my husband that Highland Village doesn’t have a candy store for us to take our kids to, and neither do the surrounding towns, it’s a 20-30 minute drive,” she said. “When I was ready to move on from education, I thought, ‘Why don’t we look into opening a candy store?’ I felt led to open a business in and serve the community we live in.”

The Sweet Shop, 2570 Justin Road, Suite 125, opened its doors on Thursday and is still in a soft opening phase, open daily from noon to 7 p.m. The store has more than 80 options of scoopable bin candy — gummy, hard and chocolate — as well as trendy candy, like pickle-flavored and freeze-dried. There’s also a wide selection of “nostalgia candy:” Good & Plenty, Necco wafers, candy cigarettes, bottlecaps and more.

“That’s what people have been really excited about,” Billings said. “We’re getting in more, expanding the selection because it’s so popular.”

Billings said her three sons, all in middle school, are thrilled with her career change.

“I think we’re finally cool in their eyes now,” she said.

Click here for more information.

Previous article
Flower Mound Police Blotter
Next article
Boba tea shop now open in Highland Village
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.