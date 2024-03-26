Candy shop opens in Highland Village

A new candy store is now open at Bowery Park in Highland Village.

Local resident Dustin Billings was a teacher for 12 years, but she was ready for a career change.

“Over the last few years, I kept telling my husband that Highland Village doesn’t have a candy store for us to take our kids to, and neither do the surrounding towns, it’s a 20-30 minute drive,” she said. “When I was ready to move on from education, I thought, ‘Why don’t we look into opening a candy store?’ I felt led to open a business in and serve the community we live in.”

The Sweet Shop, 2570 Justin Road, Suite 125, opened its doors on Thursday and is still in a soft opening phase, open daily from noon to 7 p.m. The store has more than 80 options of scoopable bin candy — gummy, hard and chocolate — as well as trendy candy, like pickle-flavored and freeze-dried. There’s also a wide selection of “nostalgia candy:” Good & Plenty, Necco wafers, candy cigarettes, bottlecaps and more.

“That’s what people have been really excited about,” Billings said. “We’re getting in more, expanding the selection because it’s so popular.”

Billings said her three sons, all in middle school, are thrilled with her career change.

“I think we’re finally cool in their eyes now,” she said.

