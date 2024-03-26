Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Boba tea shop now open in Highland Village

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Images courtesy of Tran Pham

A local couple recently opened a new boba tea shop at Bowery Park in Highland Village.

Tran and Justin Pham both grew up in Flower Mound, graduated from Flower Mound High School in 2013 and then Texas Tech University, and they now live in Lantana with two children.

“Growing up, both of our families had their own businesses, and we wanted a business of our own,” Tran said. “I’ve always been a boba fan, and there’s really no boba place in our area, so we thought, ‘Why not jump in and run one ourselves?'”

For the past few years, Tran has been a stay-at-home mom and Justin is a manager at a car dealership, but earlier this month, they became local business owners when Boba Bar opened its doors at 2570 Justin Road, Suite 175. The shop is still in a soft opening phase and currently, its hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. A grand opening event is scheduled for April 21.

The Phams aim to serve high-quality teas and smoothies at Boba Bar.

“We offer freshly brewed looseleaf tea, for every single order,” Tran said. “It’s all authentic and original from Taiwan. We hold pride in our fresh tea, and we use our own recipes.”

Customers can try a variety of black and green teas, fruit-flavored teas and different toppings, including bobas and jellies.

Tran said they chose Bowery Park because it’s full of local businesses, and she said customers have been very friendly and excited.

“We have such a great community, they’ve been saying it’s refreshing to have a new local business,” she said. “We love seeing all the kids come by after school, they’re keeping us busy and we love seeing everybody.”

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

