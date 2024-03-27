Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Jan. 30, a resident tried to purchase patio furniture from an account on the Highland Village Cares Facebook group, paying two transactions through Venmo totaling $150. Then the buyer saw a separate post saying that a similar scam was going around, and the buyer reported the fraud to HVPD. The Facebook group administrator blocked the offending user account.

On Jan. 30, a Highland Village police officer spotted a suspect vehicle with an outstanding warrant on FM 407 and arrested Jacob Allred, a former teacher at Great Lakes Academy in Plano, who was accused of grooming a student at the school and sending her inappropriate messages.

On Feb. 16, a juvenile reported that a man has sent her sexually explicit messages, propositioned her multiple times and stated he buys vapes and alcohol for minors.