Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Sheriff’s Corner — March 2024

Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office offers various Community Outreach Programs. Below are some of our most popular programs. If you are interested or need more information about any of the programs listed, please send an email to [email protected].

Citizens Academy: This program is designed to enhance the communication between the Denton County Sheriff’s Office and the community. The program aims to establish a policing style that involves the community and the police in a collaborative effort. The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is committed to building a strong relationship with the community it serves.

Explorers Program: Law enforcement exploring is training for young men and women between the ages of 14 through 20. The program will teach them how to respond to any call or situation that a modern police officer may face, using proper tactics, techniques, and law application. All training will be conducted in accordance with legal and moral standards that govern today’s police officers.

Women’s Empowerment Program: This program is intended for women who are 15 years or older. This is not like any self-defense class offered. You will learn powerful self-defense techniques directly from law enforcement professionals. By participating in this program, you will be able to strengthen both your mind and body by acquiring skills to avoid dangerous situations, recognize potential threats, and defend yourself. We will be conducting a class on April 13.

Juvenile Impact Program: JIP partners with law enforcement, the juvenile justice system, volunteers, and previous criminal offenders in an attempt to divert the youth of Denton County from future involvement with the criminal justice system. Through this collaboration, it is our goal to give the youth a firsthand account of the negative effects they may face if they continue to make negative/destructive decisions that lead to delinquent conduct. This program gives youth and parents a venue to come together when relationships are strained. Parent participation in the program is necessary in order to receive support in learning the law and how to maneuver through the potential dangers their children face. The program also gives parents and juveniles information about the juvenile justice system and the consequences of being incarcerated.

Crime Stoppers: Individuals who provide information that leads to the arrest or grand jury indictment of an offender can remain anonymous and may be eligible to receive cash rewards. There are two ways to submit a tip: you can either send a text message or submit a tip online.

Text “Tip499” plus your message to 274637. You will then be given a tipster alias so you can remain anonymous. This allows for anonymous two-way communication.

To submit your tip online, you will need to go to the following URL and fill out the information on the form: www.p3tips.com

