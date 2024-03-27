Follow the Whiskey Trail through Michigan’s Traverse City

Who knew that whiskey is made in Michigan, and they have a Whiskey Distillery Trail? I was fascinated to discover this. Some of the Great Lake State’s most fascinating distilleries can be found alongside Traverse City’s beautiful cherry orchards and vineyards. The northern climate here is perfect for grapes to thrive, it’s also well-suited for wheat, corn, and barley. The distilleries of Northern Michigan pride themselves on utilizing the region’s local agricultural products to produce outstanding spirits. These quaint, home-grown establishments can be found throughout this lakeside city and the surrounding areas, allowing for visitors to enjoy a memorable self-guided experience along the Traverse City “distillery trail.” In honor of International Whiskey Day today, take a walk through the city’s distillery offerings, from new tasting rooms to stories of shipwrecks with rich whiskey history.

Traverse City Whiskey Co.: Begin this journey in town with this bold tribute to Traverse City and the “Up North” spirit. Serving their award-winning whiskey and limited-edition releases exclusively at their speakeasy-style Stillhouse bar, Traverse City Whiskey Co. relies on a distilling process patented by co-founder Chris’s great-grandfather. Visitors can soon see the small-batch whiskey company in its full glory and faithfully follow the family process with the opening of a $20 million, 70,000-square-foot headquarters that will house both manufacturing operations and a tasting room opening soon.

Mammoth Distillery: Located in the heart of downtown, Mammoth Distillery ties the past with the present by building upon Michigan’s long history with the whiskey trade. With permission from the National Park Service, the distillery has planted pure Rosen rye on South Manitou Island’s historic Hutzler Farm, which has long been associated with the development of the varietal and later Prohibition. The varietal, celebrated by whiskey makers and moonshiners for its distinct flavor, is grown for distilling Mammoth’s Northern Rye Whiskey. Additionally, the distillery’s efforts to retrieve artifacts from the shipwrecked Westmoreland in the Manitou Passage is another expression of Mammoth’s love of Michigan’s whiskey history. Among its intact treasures of gold and whiskey, the wreck includes preserved wood, which the distillery hopes to salvage to age and flavor its whiskey for an ultimate blend of taste and tradition.

Grand Traverse Distillery: Founded by Kent Rabish and inspired by a still hidden behind the family farm, Grand Traverse Distillery is Northern Michigan’s first craft distillery. The family-owned and operated establishment serves a wide variety of spirits across Michigan from its hometown of Traverse City. Exceptional vodka, gin, whiskey, and rum are hand-crafted and aged in-house. Enthusiasts can visit the distillery’s tasting room downtown or visit the distillery itself year-round, located just outside town.

Black Star Farms: From downtown Traverse City, drive up the scenic Old Mission Peninsula for a taste of the farm’s special cherry brandy. The best of Northern Michigan in a bottle, this tribute to the region’s agricultural prowess sources local cherries to produce its spirits. This cozy vineyard offers cherry brandy and wine, and the farm also produces brandies from apples, pears, plums, raspberries, and grapes, all sourced from local farms and orchards.

Old Mission Distilling: Continue across Old Mission Peninsula, where Old Mission Distilling can be found in Seven Hills, a vibrant gathering place celebrating local creators and community. The locally founded distillery seeks to capture the land’s essence and the region’s character through its spirits. Old Mission taps into neighboring orchards and farmland to bring carefully crafted spirits for Northern Michigan, by Northern Michigan.

Iron Fish Distillery: Beyond the trail in Thompsonville, Iron Fish is Michigan’s first working farm solely dedicated to the practice of distilling small-batch craft spirits. This agricultural destination was repurposed from an abandoned farm, instilled with a mission to restore the land and sustainably produce its spirits every step of the way. The founders were inspired by old Scottish distilleries and the seasonal Steelhead fish in the nearby Betsie River to represent its return to small farm distilled spirits. Alongside experiencing the soil-to-spirit process, visitors can enjoy seasonal cocktails and indulgent bites year-round.

