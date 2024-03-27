Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Noticing a change in the water in Highland Village? Here’s why

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Highland Village Water Tower
Highland Village Water Tower

Highland Village residents may have noticed a change in the taste, odor and feel of their water this month, and it’s because of a temporary change the city made.

The city of Highland Village public water system temporarily converted the disinfectant used in the distribution system from chloramine to free chlorine, according to a city news release. The conversion began on March 18 and will continue through April 16. During this period, you may experience taste and odor changes associated with this type of temporary disinfectant conversion.

The city terminated the use of surface water and is now base loading the water supply from ground water wells. Ground water is softer than surface water and will leave a slick feeling on your skin. The city says there are no health effects associated with the change in taste/odor. Once the water system has returned to using chloramine as the disinfectant, the taste/odor of the water will return to normal. City of Highland Village potable water continues to meet or exceed all federal and state mandates.

A free chlorine conversion occurs when a water system that typically uses chloramine removes ammonia (needed to form chloramine) from the treatment process and disinfects the water with only chlorine, according to the city. Chlorine is more effective than chloramine at inactivating certain types of bacteria. Excess ammonia, which can accumulate in a chloramine-treated distribution system over time, is a source of food for specific types of bacteria that are harmless to people. These bacteria can make it difficult for public water systems to maintain a disinfectant residual, which means that microorganisms that are harmful to people can grow. The chlorine conversion is a common practice by many public water systems throughout the country to reduce the number of the bacteria so that a satisfactory disinfectant residual can be maintained throughout the distribution system. Chlorine conversions can be used as a preventative strategy or to stop nitrification (the microbial process that converts ammonia and similar nitrogen compounds into nitrite and nitrate), which can diminish water quality.

For more information, you can contact the Highland Village Utilities Division at 972-317-2989 or click here.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

