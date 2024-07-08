Flower Mound River Walk to host country music festival

An all-day country music festival is coming to the Flower Mound River Walk this fall, according to a recent announcement.

The Dallas Country, Folk & Red Dirt Festival has been scheduled for 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the River Walk. The live music lineup includes Endurance, Jones Family Singers, Grace Leer, Flat River Band, Coffey Anderson and Chase Wright, according to the festival website.

The event will also feature artist and crafter booths, a farmers market and a gourmet food and beverage garden. The event is family-friendly.

Admission will be $5 for adults, free for kids 12 and under, and parking will be free.

