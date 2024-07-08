Shops at Highland Village hosting denim donation drive

The Shops at Highland Village is getting ready to host Denim Days, a denim upcycling promotion aiming to highlight community connections with sustainability.

From July 15-30 at participating stores, all denim donations will go to Communities in Schools North Texas, a nonprofit that supports and empowers students to stay in school and achieve life goals.

“We’re thrilled to host Denim Days, where upcycling loved denim helps our local community and the well-being of the planet,” said Ginny Tirey, marketing manager at The Shops at Highland Village. “This campaign not only promotes sustainability and gives deserving children and teens a chance to add to their back-to-school wardrobes, but also allows our shoppers to participate in exciting events and enjoy special discounts in the donation process.”

Shoppers are encouraged to drop off their used denim at select stores to take advantage of discounts and freebies. Shoppers who donate will also be entered in a contest for a chance to win a custom creation from denim upcycling brand American Butt Clothing, according to a news release from The Shops. Promotions at participating stores include:

Denim, Demi & Diamonds with Kendra Scott: Shop July 20 from 2-4 p.m. and get 15% off fine and demi-fine jewelry with the donation of a denim item. Refreshments will be offered to shoppers making denim donations.

Daily Thread: Receive a special offer for your next visit with the donation of any loved denim.

LuvLeigh Apparel: Donate denim from July 15-30 and receive 10% off the purchase of one item.

Megan’s Lifestyle Boutique: Donate a pair of jeans from July 15-30 and receive 20% off your next pair.

Madison Reed Hair Color Bar: Donate loved denim from July 15-30 and receive a free salon hair gloss or pro-boost conditioner.

For more information, please visit theshopsathighlandvillage.com.