Volunteers and donations needed in aftermath of destructive tornadoes

Volunteers and donations are needed for the cleanup and care of families after multiple tornadoes damaged homes, a marina, businesses, and an RV trailer park in northern Denton County late Saturday.

Volunteers available on Tuesday at 8 a.m. are asked to sign in at https://forms.gle/YZ1mMoAQK9hRnLJp6 and meet at the Pilot Point City Hall, 102 E. Main St. Volunteers will be coordinated by Disaster Aid USA and will need to sign a waiver upon arrival. Anyone arriving should check in with city officials. They must be 16 years or older. Helpful items to bring include chainsaws, trailers, trucks, heavy work gloves and sturdy shoes.

For individuals interested in donating to help families impacted by the tornadoes, financial assistance is best at making sure they receive what is needed. United Way of Denton County has set up a donation site to collect funds to assist Denton County victims: https://ow.ly/CEC950RWevp.

On Sunday, Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington confirmed seven fatalities and more than 100 injuries from the late-night tornadoes that swept across the region, demolishing the Frf Estates manufactured home community, where most of the fatalities occurred. Also damaged were the Gateway AP Travel Center in Valley View and a Shell gas station near Lone Oak Road. Valley View had more than 300 buildings damaged during the storm.

As tornadoes swept through northern Denton County, four individuals were taken to hospitals with injuries when 23 RVs at a park near Lake Ray Roberts Marina were destroyed.

In Collin County, in the city of Celina, six homes were destroyed along Prairie Meadow Lane and Myrtle Drive. Only minor injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service began releasing survey assessments of several tornadoes that crossed four counties after a storm system moved in around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The slow-moving system dropped tornadoes ranging from EF1 to EF3, causing damage to homes, businesses, RV parks, manufactured homes, state parks and marinas across Montague, Cooke, Denton, and Collin counties.

On Sunday, May 26, Governor Greg Abbott added the four counties to an existing Disaster Declaration that began on April 26, 2024. Much of Central and South Texas have been hit with multiple storms bringing heavy rainfall, flash flooding, river flooding, large hail, and hazardous wind gusts.