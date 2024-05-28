Severe thunderstorms cause tree damage, power outages, flooding in southern Denton County

High winds caused tree damage and widespread power outages in southern Denton County as a complex of severe storms moved through the area after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

DFW Airport reported 77 mph wind gusts at 5:47 a.m. according to the National Weather Service.

Torrential rain accompanied the storms and between 1 and 2 inches of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 9 a.m. and travel is being discouraged.

Denton County is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 a.m.

