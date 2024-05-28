Severe thunderstorms cause tree damage, power outages, flooding in southern Denton County

High winds caused tree damage and widespread power outages in southern Denton County as a complex of severe storms moved through the area after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.
DFW Airport reported 77 mph wind gusts at 5:47 a.m. according to the National Weather Service.
Torrential rain accompanied the storms and between 1 and 2 inches of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 9 a.m. and travel is being discouraged.
Denton County is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 a.m.
We have responded to several incidents of downed power lines within the District this morning⚡️
‼️ If you see a downed power line, immediately call 911 and stay at least 30–50 feet away from it.
‼️ Do not try to move the line with tools like a stick or branch. pic.twitter.com/HZR2KXO5NY
— Denton County ESD #1 (@DentonCountyESD) May 28, 2024