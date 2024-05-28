Denton County names new Emergency Management director

A week ago, the Denton County Commissioners Court officially named Samantha Taylor as Director of the Office of Emergency Management, just days before destructive tornadoes caused a lot of damage in northern Denton County.

“We are excited to have her in this position as we know she will handle the responsibilities with the same dedication and commitment she has brought to her roles both in Denton and Ellis counties,” said Denton County Judge Eads.

Taylor, a Denton County native who grew up in The Colony, began her career with Denton County in January 2023. Previously, she served as the Emergency Management Coordinator for Ellis County, where she responded to significant disasters with notable success, according to a Denton County news release. Taylor led the assistance for tornado-affected areas (City of Ferris and Midlothian) in 2019 and managed the countywide response to the COVID-19 pandemic from 2020 to 2022, ensuring the acquisition of essential supplies, establishing COVID-19 testing sites, a vaccination hub, a monoclonal antibody infusion center, and guiding community leaders in mitigation efforts.

Her dedication extended to setting up a Hurricane Evacuation Information Reception Center for the City of Ennis, aiding evacuees from Hurricane Laura in 2021. Prior to Ellis County, during her time at the North Central Texas Council of Governments, Taylor managed various emergency preparedness groups and contributed to disaster response efforts, including logistics operations during Hurricane Harvey.

Taylor actively participates in regional emergency management groups and serves as a Chair for the Emergency Management Working Group and a member of the Regional Emergency Preparedness Advisory Council at the North Central Texas Council of Governments, according to the county. In addition, Taylor served on boards such as the United Way of West Ellis County and Chaired the Regional Emergency Managers for North Texas. She has delivered statewide presentations on disaster preparedness and holds a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in emergency administration and planning from the University of North Texas.

“We are thrilled to have her on our team,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie J. Mitchell. “She has shown, in the past year and a half with the county, her dedication to serving our residents.”

Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson cited her work with NCTCOG and Taylor’s knowledge of disaster preparedness and response as key components benefiting Denton County residents’ safety.

“Preparedness is key for all of us, and she understands the importance of planning ahead,” Edmondson. “I’m delighted she has accepted the management role here in Denton County.”

Taylor began her duties as Director of the Office of Emergency Management immediately.

“I am honored to serve Denton County and our residents in this position and will do my utmost to ensure our team provides the best possible services from our Office of Emergency Management,” Taylor said. “I look forward to working with fellow emergency management teams across the county and beyond.”