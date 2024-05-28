Twin Coves Park closes again

The town of Flower Mound announced Tuesday morning that Twin Coves Park is closed again.

The park, located at 5001 Wichita Trail on the north shore of Grapevine Lake in west Flower Mound, has been partially or fully closed at different points this month due to high water levels. Most recently, most of the park was open with some amenities closed.

That changed on Tuesday, though. Severe weather overnight caused the park to be without power, there are several downed trees and limbs, and the water levels are rising again.

This story will be update when the park reopens.