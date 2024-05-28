Denton County Crime Stoppers doubles reward amount

Denton County Crime Stoppers announced Friday that its board members approved doubling the reward amount from up to $1,000 to up to $2,000, effective immediately.

“Denton County Crime Stoppers is dedicated to partnering with the community to enhance public safety,” said Board Chairman Aaron Smith. “We believe that increasing the reward amount will encourage individuals to take an active role in helping law enforcement agencies solve crimes and make our neighborhoods safer.”

Community members can report any information they have about criminal activity anonymously by calling the Denton County Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477) or submitting a tip through the P3 Tips app. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

“Denton County Crime Stoppers remains committed to working closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that every tip provided is thoroughly investigated,” the organization said in a statement.