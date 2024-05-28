Tuesday, May 28, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Hopper defeats Stucky in HD 64 runoff

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
2
Andy Hopper

Decatur Software Engineer Andy Hopper has ended Sanger Veterinarian Lynn Stucky’s run as the representative for Wise County and part of Denton County in the Texas House of Representatives.

And yes, the inescapable daily texts about this race should be over, too.

Neither Hopper nor Stucky was able to secure more than half the vote in the March Republican Primary Election for HD 64, triggering Tuesday’s runoff. According to unofficial election results from the Wise and Denton county elections offices, Hopper earned about 57% of more than 11,000 early votes, an insurmountable lead. This story will be updated later Tuesday night after Election Day results are released.

Hopper, who proudly calls himself a “conservative outsider,” has criticized Stucky as not being a true conservative, a claim Stucky refutes. According to his website, Hopper’s legislative priorities include protecting the Second Amendment, eliminating local school taxes, strengthening the border, improving public safety and more.

Hopper owns a farm in Decatur and co-founded the grassroots Wise County Conservatives group. Stucky has served as the HD 64 representative since 2016, while Hopper has not held public office before. Hopper — proudly claiming the “NOT A RINO (Republican In Name Only)” label on his yard signs — earned the endorsements of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and many more conservatives, locally and from around the state. Stucky’s top endorsements came from Gov. Greg Abbott and established Republican local and county officials.

Next, Hopper will face Democrat Angela Brewer in the November General Election for the seat; Hopper will be the heavy favorite in that race.

Previous article
Denton County Crime Stoppers doubles reward amount
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.