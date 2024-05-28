Hopper defeats Stucky in HD 64 runoff

Decatur Software Engineer Andy Hopper has ended Sanger Veterinarian Lynn Stucky’s run as the representative for Wise County and part of Denton County in the Texas House of Representatives.

And yes, the inescapable daily texts about this race should be over, too.

Neither Hopper nor Stucky was able to secure more than half the vote in the March Republican Primary Election for HD 64, triggering Tuesday’s runoff. According to unofficial election results from the Wise and Denton county elections offices, Hopper earned about 57% of more than 11,000 early votes, an insurmountable lead. This story will be updated later Tuesday night after Election Day results are released.

Hopper, who proudly calls himself a “conservative outsider,” has criticized Stucky as not being a true conservative, a claim Stucky refutes. According to his website, Hopper’s legislative priorities include protecting the Second Amendment, eliminating local school taxes, strengthening the border, improving public safety and more.

Hopper owns a farm in Decatur and co-founded the grassroots Wise County Conservatives group. Stucky has served as the HD 64 representative since 2016, while Hopper has not held public office before. Hopper — proudly claiming the “NOT A RINO (Republican In Name Only)” label on his yard signs — earned the endorsements of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and many more conservatives, locally and from around the state. Stucky’s top endorsements came from Gov. Greg Abbott and established Republican local and county officials.

Next, Hopper will face Democrat Angela Brewer in the November General Election for the seat; Hopper will be the heavy favorite in that race.