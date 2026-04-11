From homework to hors d’oeuvres, Flower Mound’s go-to foodie is just getting started

It wasn’t one of Preston Vollet’s prouder moments. But as far as he was concerned, you’ve got to find time to get things done wherever and whenever you can—even if that “extra time” happens to be right in the middle of math class.

As the story goes, he was trying his darndest to respect his teacher and pay attention to that day’s lesson. And for the most part, he was. But in between fractions, formulas, and whatever mystery problem was on the board, he was routinely stealing bits of time to secretly send out extra invoices for a few recent catering orders.

“It became a joke with my math teacher, who would send emails to my parents to let them know what I was doing,” Preston said. This was during his senior year in 2024, while he was also juggling a successful catering and events company and working as the general manager at Flurry’s Market Lakeside. “It wasn’t easy. I was going to school and working seven days a week. But I loved every bit of it, and I just kind of had to find time wherever I could.”

In Preston’s defense, he maintained good grades, so much so that he graduated that December.

Since then, he’s taken local catering and his ever-evolving desire to bring quality eats to Flower Mound to a whole new level.

His fingerprints are all over the community, from special events for the Cross Timbers Rotary, Children’s Advocacy Center, and Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce to serving as the go-to foodie and catering guru for birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, celebrations of life, graduation parties, and gender reveal parties. If there’s an event that needs catering, Preston is your guy.

It also helps that he and his team’s food and delectable desserts are mouth-wateringly delicious.

He developed his love for food at 11 years old, starting with cupcakes and cake pops in his home kitchen. Over time, he’d craft Asian- and Mexican-themed pop-up nights during the COVID-19 pandemic for his parents, Amy and JJ. He’d also design custom charcuterie boards. By the time he was 14, he had his own business, Preston V Catering, and had attended an Alice in Wonderland wedding cake fondant class hosted by Porsha Kimble of Food Network fame.

The rest of his skills were honed by watching TikTok, scrolling Instagram, and a whole lot of trial and error.

His first large-scale catering order consisted of 100 charcuterie cones for the Flower Mound Chamber’s new logo reveal party. That was in 2021. Not long after that, he wowed Flurry’s owner, Clayton Flurry, with a 5-tier Mardi Gras cake made out of fondant that they instantly put on display. Clayton also invited Preston to have full access to Flurry’s kitchen in the evenings.

Preston ultimately joined Flurry’s Market + Provisions in Flower Mound in 2023, and his role has expanded exponentially. He was named general manager of Flurry’s Lakeside in 2024 and has been the Director of Catering and Events over both locations since 2025. In that short time, he’s played a pivotal role in building and scaling Flurry’s catering and events division, all while handling everything from taking phone orders to delivering the final product.

Naturally, the food is still out of this world and, thanks to a team of chefs and butchers, includes everything from charcuterie boards and sandwich boxes to tacos, desserts, and a rotating lineup of creative offerings designed to fit just about any occasion.

“It’s always amazing to deliver great food, but the best part for me has always been seeing the customers’ reactions,” Preston said. “We get to be part of pretty much any type of life event for our customers, and the look on their faces when you deliver exactly what they were looking for … that’s really why I do it. I’m a foodie, and I love making people happy.”

He added, “I’ve been blessed to have a great team around me and a huge amount of cheerleaders in my corner.”

Beyond great food and events, Preston loves being an integral part of his community. After delivering his first order to the Flower Mound Chamber, he essentially never left. He has served on Fiesta Flower Mound’s executive committee for 6 years. He’s also completed the Flower Mound Youth and Adult Leadership programs with the Chamber (the first to complete both) and was recently honored with the President’s Excellence Award.

Flower Mound Chamber President Lori Walker said in her award speech that it was an honor to know and serve with Preston.

“Preston is known for his calm leadership, extreme attention to detail, and his ability to execute complex events seamlessly—often behind the scenes, without ever seeking recognition,” she said. “He brings a true service-first mindset to everything he does—always prioritizing guests, clients, and his team. … But beyond the logistics, beyond the schedules and the details, Preston has something even more important—he has a genuine heart for people and for this community.”

As for the future, Preston said the proverbial sky is the limit. He enjoys leaving the friendly confines of Flower Mound to travel to other countries and explore their fine cuisines and recipes. Naturally, his goal is to bring all of that back to Flower Mound.

“Flower Mound should be a destination spot for food,” he said. “For me, it’s about putting your head down and doing the work. It’s a lot of tireless nights, but I just don’t see it as work. Whenever I’m done with an event or travel, I can’t wait to go back to work. It’s what I do, and I can’t say enough how amazing it feels to deliver great food to clients everywhere.”