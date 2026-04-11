Meet the Candidates: Highland Village City Council Place 2

Voters will hit the polls again for the May 2 election that will decide local representatives for southern Denton County towns, cities and school districts.

This year, Place 2 on the Highland Village City Council is up for grabs with the current term of council member Jon Kixmiller expiring.

A candidate forum was hosted by The Cross Timbers Gazette on Thursday, which can be viewed here.

Election Day is May 2 and early voting will run from April 20 through April 28.

The Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested local municipal and school board elections. Below is each candidate’s profile, listed alphabetically. Incumbents are marked with an (i).

City Council (2-year term)

Hogan Heathington, 32

City/Town of residence: Highland Village

How long have you resided in the city/town you wish to represent? Native and moved back in 2020.

Current occupation: IBM Business Consultant

Education:

B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from University of Arkansas

B.S. in Physics from University of Arkansas

High School Degree from Edward S. Marcus High School

Previous or current governmental/community/civic boards:

Apr 2022 – Current: Member of Highland Village Parks and Rec Advisory Board

Oct 2024 – Current: Chair for Highland Village Parks and Rec Advisory Board

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? As a native Highland Village resident I grew up feeling safe, connected with my community and saw that our city was growing with its citizens in mind. I am running for City Council because I want to serve the people of Highland Village and allow future generations to feel the same. I want Highland Village to continue to be a thriving community where everyone feels connected and that their needs are being served.

As a business consultant, I have almost a decade of experience working with large client entities to determine their wants/needs, and how best to serve them. If I am granted this opportunity to serve, I will keep open communication with our citizens, listening to their ideas/challenges in the city. I will also work with the Council and City employees to maintain our high level of service. Highland Village is my home; I want it to be home for others for many decades to come.

Mission statement: My main items to accomplish while in office are to practice fiscal responsibility with the city budget and to retain our high level of service as a city. As we plan for the future, we need to continue finding unique ways to increase our revenue now so we can maintain our level of service 10 years in the future.

Candidate Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61583710735664

Misty Sedillo, 48

City/Town of residence: Highland Village

How long have you resided in the city/town you wish to represent? 14 years

Current occupation: Business development strategist

Education:

Bachelor’s Degree University of North Texas

Previous or current governmental/community/civic boards:

I have previously served as a Denton County Grand Juror, and currently serving, 2024-Present, on the Highland Village Planning & Zoning Board Place 3.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? As a 14-year Highland Village resident, I love our community and want to keep it a wonderful place to call home. I’m running for City Council to give back and ensure our city’s future remains bright and our quality of life is preserved for our families. I believe in leadership with integrity and transparency, fostering trust through open communication and accountability.

I’m committed to listening to residents, supporting homeowners, protecting property rights and making thoughtful, fiscally responsible decisions. I’ll work to preserve our family friendly character: safe neighborhoods, beautiful parks and excellent city services. I’ll advocate for sensible growth that respects our small town charm while ensuring infrastructure meets community needs. With my deep roots and proven dedication to service, I’m ready to be your voice on City Council and would be honored to earn your vote.

Mission statement: If elected, I’ll focus on protecting Highland Village’s quality of life through thoughtful planning, transparent budgeting and fiscal responsibility. My goal is to serve with integrity and help ensure our city remains a safe, connected and welcoming community for all residents.