TxDOT reschedules public hearing for FM 407 widening plan

More than two months after it was originally scheduled, TxDOT’s plans to widen FM 407 across southern Denton County are once again planned to go to a public hearing.

The new in-person hearing will be hosted on Thursday, April 30 from 5-7 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Justin, located at 402 W. Eighth Street.

A virtual option will also be hosted, with information being posted online after the meeting. It will remain on the TxDOT website until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, May 15 for comments and questions.

Hard copies of project materials will be handed out by TxDOT, which will also answer questions from the public.

TxDOT said the purpose of the public hearing process is to gather public input and provide information about the proposed reconstruction and widening of FM 407 from Bill Cook Road on the west side of Justin to FM 1830 on the east of Argyle.

According to TxDOT, the 11.5-mile-long stretch of FM 407 is planned to be widened from two lanes to a six-lane, urban-divided road.

TxDOT said the existing right-of-way varies from 80-90 feet. The goal of the construction is to increase that to about 140 feet wide.

The project also includes pedestrian and bike accommodations.

TxDOT said about six residences are expected to be affected by construction with relocation assistance available for any persons or businesses.

The public can also offer feedback through written or emailed comments. The deadline to send in comments will be Friday, Feb. 13.

FM 407 has been a thorn in the side of many southern Denton County drivers attempting to get to I-35W from the east and the west side of the county.

After years of delays, Denton County is closer than ever to offering some relief with a project that will expand the I-35W and FM 407 intersection.

The original meeting to discuss the FM 407 widening project was scheduled for Jan. 29, but was indefinitely postponed due to possible severe weather.