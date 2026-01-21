FM 407 widening plan heads to public hearings

Residents will have an opportunity to offer feedback and public input on the project to widen and reconstruct 11.5 miles of FM 407 from Argyle to Justin.

TxDOT said it plans to widen FM 407 to six lanes with a median starting at FM 1830 in Argyle and ending at Bill Cook Road in Justin. A new rerouted section between Northlake and Justin will bypass the current S-curves. The project would also include pedestrian and bike accommodations.

The Cross Timbers Gazette previously reported TxDOT’s plans to build the project in March 2023.

TxDOT will host a virtual public hearing on Thursday, Jan. 29 at 5 p.m., which will feature audio and visual depictions of the project. The video will be recorded and left online for 15 days following the meeting.

An in-person meeting will also be hosted on Thursday, Jan. 29. It will start with an open house from 5-7 p.m. and a speaker at 5:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Justin.

At the in-person meeting, TxDOT will hand out hard copies of project materials and answer questions from the public.

More information about the FM 407 widening and reconstruction project will be available on TxDOT’s website on Thursday, Jan. 29.

The public can also offer feedback through written or emailed comments. The deadline to send in comments will be Friday, Feb. 13.

TxDOT said the existing right-of-way varies from 80-90 feet. The goal of the construction is to increase that to about 140 feet wide.

During construction, TxDOT estimates that six residences will be displaced.

FM 407 has been a thorn in the side of many southern Denton County drivers attempting to get to I-35W from the east and the west side of the county.

After years of delays, Denton County is closer than ever to offering some relief with a project that will expand the I-35W and FM 407 intersection.