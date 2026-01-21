Double Oak grounds most helicopter landings with new ordinance

The Double Oak Town Council on Tuesday adopted an ordinance establishing new regulations on helicopters, helistops, heliports and other passenger-carrying aerial vehicles within town limits.

Council approved Ordinance No. 26-02, amending the town’s code of ordinances to prohibit the landing or attempted landing of helicopters and other passenger-carrying aerial vehicles, with exceptions for emergency, governmental, law enforcement and licensed air medical operations.

Town officials said the ordinance is intended to protect public health, safety and welfare by addressing risks associated with helicopter operations in residential and suburban environments, including mechanical failure, pilot error, rotor-wash debris, excessive noise and driver distraction.

Mayor Patrick Johnson said the ordinance followed months of research and community feedback.

“This ordinance is the result of thoughtful, deliberate work by the Town Council’s Ordinance Committee, which spent significant time researching passenger-carrying aerial vehicles and their impacts on safety and quality of life,” Johnson said. “Most importantly, this ordinance is driven by the voices of Double Oak residents. Citizens clearly expressed concerns about safety, noise and neighborhood disruption, and the Town Council listened.”

Under the ordinance, unauthorized landings are declared a public nuisance. The town is authorized to pursue enforcement actions, including injunctive relief and cost recovery. Violations may result in fines of up to $2,000 per offense.

The ordinance took effect immediately upon adoption and publication.

The action follows a recommendation last year from the Double Oak Planning and Zoning Commission, which voted Aug. 7, 2025, to reject a proposed helistop at 250 Simmons Road.