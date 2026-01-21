Yogurtland to give Flower Mound another go

Frozen yogurt chain Yogurtland will return to Flower Mound, replacing a space previously occupied by a different frozen yogurt shop, Yogurt Story.

Yogurtland will do about $150,000 in renovations to set up shop at The Highlands of Flower Mound, a shopping center anchored by a Super Target.

Construction is expected to begin the first week of February and be completed by March 20.

According to Yogurtland, the store will be corporate-owned.

Yogurtland offers a build-your-own frozen yogurt buffet with plenty of toppings to satisfy a sweet tooth.

The company was founded by Phillip Chang in Fullerton, California in 2006.

According to the brand’s website, Yogurtland claims to be the pioneers of self-serve frozen yogurt.

“When Yogurtland opened its doors, owner Phillip Chang had one goal in mind: provide a self-serve frozen yogurt experience that gives customers the highest quality ingredients and flavors to fill their cups,” said Yogurtland. “Now over 15 years later, Yogurtland continues to fulfill Phillip’s vision and is the leading frozen yogurt brand with over 250 locations in the U.S. and internationally.”

Yogurtland claims to use ingredients sourced from around the world to create authentic-tasting flavors.

The frozen yogurt craze is apparently back on in Flower Mound with Yogurtland being the second frozen yogurt shop to submit plans to build in the town.

On Tuesday, sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt submitted plans to build a combination Wetzel’s Pretzels store at Riverwalk Market, near the corner of FM 1171 and FM 2499.

There was a Yogurtland location previously in Flower Mound at 2450 Cross Timbers Rd. #130 before closing in March 2019.

That space currently sits unoccupied.

Yogurtland has a rewards system that repeat guests can use to earn points and gain exclusive benefits.