How southern Denton County residents can prepare for this weekend’s wintery weather

As temperatures begin to dip ahead of the severe winter weather forecasted for much of North Texas, including southern Denton County, local governments and service providers are offering tips on how residents can prepare for the freeze.

The National Weather Service out out an update Thursday, which anticipates North Texas will see moderate to heavy icing, which could impact trees, power lines and roads.

Although a local source said the grid is anticipated to hold up, downed power lines could cause local power outages.

“With a threat for power outages, get your emergency kit ready,” said NWS. “Check on your neighbors and family and prepare your home for winter weather.”

In case of power outages for those covered by CoServ, residents should text “OUT” to 855-938-3496 and check CoServ’s outage map.

According to CoServ, the company has increased its on-call staff, upgraded their smart grid to more accurately detect outages, upgraded power line capacity and increased storage capacity for gas.

“These investments mean we are ready for any severe winter weather that may arise,” said CoServ on its social media.

A post from the Upper Trinity Regional Water District urged residents to turn their sprinkler systems completely off and put insulated covers on any outdoor faucets.

For more winterization tips from UTRWD, visit the organization’s website.

The Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department advised residents to charge their devices, including power banks and rechargeable lamps or lanterns that may come in handy.

It’s the first of many tips the DOVFD put out for residents that covers some things that might not be thought of, like trading in cash for small bill in case card readers go down.

Residents should also make a quick trip to the gas station to ensure their tank is full in case power goes out at the pumps.

To avoid getting out unless absolutely necessary, residents should try to pick up their essential medications early.

For more tips from the DOVFD, check out the department’s Facebook page.

Highland Village residents can sign up for emergency alerts by:

Visit https://www.highlandvillage.org/1000/Stay-Notified

Call (469) 946-9966

Text “ALERTS” to (469) 946-9966

Say to your Alexa device: “Alexa, enable Hyper-Reach.”

Also be sure to check in with Denton County’s Office of Emergency Management to hear what tips they may have about preparing for the frigid conditions.