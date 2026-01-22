Thursday, January 22, 2026
Local nonprofit celebrates MLK Day cleaning up the community

By Micah Pearce
Nonprofit Keep Argyle Beautiful gathered volunteers on MLK Day 2026 to pick up trash around Hilltop Elementary School. (Photo courtesy of KAB)

Many had the day off Monday to honor the legacy of activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., which gave nonprofit Keep Argyle Beautiful the opportunity to host its first MLK Day Litter Cleanup.

Local participants got together at Argyle ISD’s Hilltop Elementary to pickup trash around the campus.

According to KAB Chairperson Kathy Salisbury, the organization’s goal is to cleanup “every” campus around town, but Hilltop was a good start.

KAB’s volunteer group included students from the campus, their parents and some homeschool students, as well.

Salisbury said it provided valuable experience to some of the students that volunteered.

“Hilltop Elementary was able to pull together a group that did an amazing job,” she said. “Many of the volunteers have never participated in a cleanup before, so exposing this activity to others we believe will instill a lifetime of awareness.”

In one hour, the group picked up two large bags of trash that included litter like pencils, straws, hair ties, candy wrappers and random pieces of paper, plastic and metal.

Salisbury said KAB hopes next year’s event will bring in more volunteers to clean up more campuses.

“The students had a high energy and worked so incredibly hard and diligent,” she said. “We’re looking forward to the 2027 cleanup day.”

