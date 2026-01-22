Local fire departments respond to fire that destroyed home in Argyle

An Argyle home was lost to a fire Thursday afternoon after six departments attempted to extinguish the blaze.

The home, located in the 400 block of Hearth Terrace, was first reported to have smoke coming out from the attic shortly after 2 p.m.

Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 and 2 responded to the call and began to attack the fire.

Flower Mound Fire, Denton Fire, Argyle ISD police and the Denton County Community Emergency Response Team all assisted and supported during the incident, as well.

According to officials, crews soon had to transition to a defensive strategy due to the risk of the roof collapsing.

No one was living at the home at the time, but an individual working on the home was inside and was treated for minor injuries at the scene before being released.

Officials said there were no other injuries at the site of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Denton County Fire Marshal’s Office.