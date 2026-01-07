Denton County Fire Marshal’s Office recognized by Commissioner’s Court for excellence award

The Denton County Fire Marshal’s Office was recognized by Denton County Commissioner’s Court on Tuesday for receiving a gold excellence award for a second consecutive year.

DCFMO received the Achievement of Excellence in Fire Prevention Award in October 2025 by the Texas Fire Marshall’s Association, which started the annual recognition in 2008.

“This award represents one of the highest honors in Fire Prevention, recognizing departments that lead with innovation, commitment and an unwavering dedication to public safety,” said TXFMA President Buddy Rice. “[Denton County] now joins a very select group of communities in Texas that have earned this distinction and the path to it is rigorous, requiring hard work, professionalism and vision.”

Denton County Judge Andy Eads commended the county’s Fire Marshal’s Office for its dedication to protecting Denton County residents and making their safety a top priority.

“On behalf of the million residents that call Denton County, I want to say thank you for what y’all do because your efforts preserve life and property, making Denton County a safer place for everyone to live, work and play,” he said.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson congratulated Chief Fire Marshal Brad Sebastian and his team for continuing to do work that might get overlooked at times.

“Brad, and your department, I am so proud of all of you,” said Dianne Edmondson. “It’s easy for those of us that aren’t in the field to take public safety for granted, yet, y’all are there and making sure we are safe. I appreciate it very much and congratulations to all of us. Lots of our departments get awards, but I’m particularly proud of y’all and this award.”

Sebastian, who joined the force in 2022, has seen Denton County’s rapid growth, which has put pressure on the Fire Marshal’s Office to constantly update procedures and fire codes.

The Achievement of Excellence Award proves that, through that growth, Denton County’s fire marshals have met the state’s standards and exceeded them.

“Your profession changes all the time with new standards and new codes,” said Eads. “As the county grows and develops, y’all look at new fire codes and how to stay up to date on the latest best practices, so I appreciate everything y’all do.”

Sebastian said the honor wouldn’t have been possible without his team and the support of the county and its commissioners.

“I want to thank the Texas Fire Marshall’s Association for selecting us, and my team for the endless hours of developing policies and fire code in preparation for this award,” he said. “Most of all, I want to thank you, judge and commissioners, for the support y’all give us. There’s no way this could happen without you.”

With back-to-back gold-level recognitions, the Denton County Fire Marshal’s Office is eligible for the Platinum Award next year if they earn a third gold in a row.