Professor, substitute teacher announces campaign for seat on Denton ISD Board of Trustees

Greg Petolick announced on Monday his intent to run for Denton ISD’s Board of Trustees Place 6 seat in the upcoming May election.

The 38-year Denton County resident is a retired accountant, but continues to serve as an adjunct professor at Southern Methodist University.

He also currently serves as the secretary of the Denton Public School Foundation and a substitute teacher within Denton ISD.

Petolick said he is passionate about ensuring student success, even after they’ve left the public school system.

“I am running because I believe graduation alone is not enough,” he said in a press release. “No matter what school a student attends within Denton ISD, they should graduate prepared for what comes next, whether that is college, a skilled trade, military service or the workforce.”

Previously, Petolick has served on the Denton ISD 2023 Bond Committee, which he said helped guide the district through a smart growing period.

He also served on the 1925 Committee, which he described as “identifying savings opportunities for the 2025-2026 financial budget.”

Additionally, he served as the co-chair of the Vote for Denton ISD Kids PAC, which supported the passage of Denton ISD Proposition A back in November.

Petolick acknowledged the many things that are changing in the workforce and believes he is equipped to lead Denton ISD and its students through the changes.

“As artificial intelligence and emerging technologies rapidly reshape jobs, industries and society, schools must help students develop strong foundational skills, critical thinking and adaptability to succeed in a changing economy,” he said. “Statewide research and local performance data show that early literacy, math proficiency and long-term student readiness requires sustained attention and proactive leadership at the board level.”

Petolick announced his bid to run just before the official filing period, which lasts from Wednesday, Jan. 14 until Friday, Feb. 13.

He will run against former Denton City Council member Vicki Byrd, who announced her campaign for the seat on Dec. 10 in a Facebook post.

“From the classroom to City Hall, I have devoted my career to education and public service,” she said. “As a former Denton ISD Special Education teacher, TWU Law Enforcement Officer, City Council member and longtime community advocate for fairness and attainability, I have listened to families, supported better childcare options and worked tirelessly to strengthen programs that build a stronger Denton.”

Byrd and Petolick will not run against an incumbent, as Lori Tays, who is currently serving her first term on DISD’s Board of Trustees, announced on Dec. 3 she will not be running for reelection, instead focusing on her family and personal health.

Election Day will be May 2 and the last day to register and be eligible to vote will be April 2. Early voting will last from April 20 until April 28.