Justin opens spring registration for youth sports leagues

Young Justin athletes will have the chance to shine on the ballfields for their local recreational teams and registration is the first step toward their participation.

The City is still accepting registrations for JRec’s spring 2026 baseball and softball leagues. Athletes will have until Tuesday, Jan. 20 to sign up before registration closes.

“Nothing builds confidence like lacing up for a new season, new year and new youth league,” said the City in a social media post. “Spring ball is coming fast – make sure your player is ready.”

According to the City, practices will start soon after on Feb. 16 and games will be played from March 28 to May 16.

The City said the newly-renovated Justin Community Park will be used for all games and practices.

Only the team hat and team jersey will be supplied to players by the league for the spring season.

To register for the recreational baseball league, visit the JRec Baseball registration site.

For the City’s recreational softball league, Justin Community Park will also be utilized for all games and practices.

A team jersey and matching bows will be supplied by the league for players this spring.

To register for the JRec recreational softball league, visit the JRec website.

For more information, visit the City of Justin’s website, which has a dedicated page for JRec Leagues.

As of the new year, KemperSports assumed operations of Justin Community Park. The company committed $100,000 in capital improvements that improved the park’s infrastructure, safety and overall experience.

The renovations and change of operations aims to help the sports leagues meet the demands of Justin’s rapid growth.

It was part of a partnership deal between Justin, Bloomfield Homes, KemperSports and Keep Calm and Baseball On to use up to 137 acres of land to build the Justin Dream Sports Complex along FM 407.