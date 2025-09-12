Justin says “Play Ball!” to state-of-the-art sports facility, new recreational leagues

The City of Justin announced a deal with Bloomfield Homes and partnership with KemperSports and Keep Calm and Baseball On to use up to 137 acres of land to build the Justin Dream Sports Complex.

According to the city, it will be located somewhere along FM 407 on the west side of Justin.

“We’re thrilled to bring this transformative project to life,” said Jarrod Greenwood, Justin’s city manager. “The Dream Complex will be a hub for families, athletes and visitors and will drive economic growth while strengthening the fabric of our community.”

According to the City, the facility will have up to 12 synthetic turf baseball and softball fields for athletes in youth leagues, starting at 3U, up to high school.

KemperSports presented at the City Council meeting on Thursday evening and had the expected cost of the baseball and softball leagues in its presentation:

Recreational Leagues, for introductory or developmental level of play: $75 per child

Advanced Recreational Leagues, for developmental and slightly-competitive level of play: $95 per child

City-Select Leagues, for highly-competitive, travel level of play: $150 per child + tournament fees

KemperSports and the city expect the facility will be ready for the spring baseball season in February 2026. Registration will open for that season in November 2025 and end in January 2026.

The spring season will likely end in May. The fall season will last from August to November.

Local businesses will have the opportunity to sponsor teams and leagues.

The facility will also have an indoor training facility with a multi-sport turf field that can be used for soccer, football, lacrosse, among other uses.

Pp to two indoor baseball and softball fields will be included along with batting cages and a sports performance training center.

“This announcement is part of a broader, resident-first strategy to expand access to high-quality recreational spaces and programs,” said the City. “The game-changing investment in youth and community recreation will elevate the city’s future and deliver lasting value to residents.”

KemperSports will also assume operations of Community Park beginning on January 1, 2026. The company will also contribute $100,000 in capital improvements to enhance the park’s infrastructure, safety and overall experience.

Along with the facility upgrades, Justin will also launch JRec, a new, city-run recreational programming initiative designed to provide inclusive, skill-based opportunities for residents of all ages and abilities.

The initiative will offer structured progression pathways that support long-term development and engagement, which the city said will ensure every child and family has access to meaningful, enriching experiences.

“We’re building a better Justin, one that puts our people first,” said Mayor James Clark. “These investments reflect our commitment to creating spaces and programs that grow with our community, support our families and ensure every person who lives in Justin has access to the opportunities they deserve.”

According to the city, the efforts represent a unified, future-focused strategy to meet the demands of Justin’s rapid growth. It aims to create a vibrant, connected and oportunity-rich community for generations to come.

Keep Calm and Baseball On has done work around North Texas organizing leagues, including in Flower Mound.

Next door, the Town of Northlake recently made progress on a multi-sport complex in a partnership with the Dallas Stars that includes ice rinks and basketball courts that can convert into volleyball courts.