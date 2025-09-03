Beam signing marks progress on Northlake’s 225,000-square-foot multisport facility

On Thursday, Northlake leaders joined representatives from the Dallas Stars and Lee Lewis Construction to put on a beam signing event for Northlake’s future 225,000-square-foot multisport facility.

The $55 million project is set to open in spring 2026 at the intersection of Highway 114 and Chadwick Parkway.

It will feature two NHL-regulation ice rinks, eight basketball courts that can be also serve as 16 volleyball courts and other versatile spaces for training, sports leagues and tournaments.

According to Northlake, the facility is estimated to bring in 1.3 million annual visitors locally and from around the region.

“StarCenter Multisport Northlake is positioned to become a premier regional destination for athletes and families,” said the Town in a statement. “It will also serve as a cornerstone of local economic growth and community development.”

Recently, Northlake served as the site for a clay targets tournament, allowing local teams to stay nearby while competing at a high level.

The Town believes the StarCenter will open the door to more opportunities for local athletes to compete and train in southern Denton County.

“We are proud to be part of a project that will enhance opportunities for athletes of all ages and skill levels and strengthen Northlake’s role as a hub for sports and recreation,” said the Town.

The facility was expected to open in fall of 2025 when ground was broken back in April 2024.