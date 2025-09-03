Flower Mound Police Blotter

On May 25, a 14-year-old girl called the police because her scooter was stolen while she was playing at the park for about four hours.

On May 27, a 50-year-old man tried to take a shortcut across FM 2499, hitting 90 mph before ricocheting off another car, crossing the median, plowing through a metal fence, leaping a retaining wall, and finally rolling into the gated porch of an apartment unit. Wherever he was trying to get to, instead he landed in custody after being medically cleared.

On May 29, a 49-year-old man drank so much he apparently melted his memory. Officers found him lying in the grass on Broadway Avenue, where he introduced himself as “Frosty” and “Snowman.” Since winter names don’t fly in summer, he was taken into custody for public intoxication and failing to identify.

On May 29, an 18-year-old man was taken into custody after throwing items and kicking a hole in the drywall while searching for his car keys, which his parents had confiscated because he took the vehicle without permission the night before.

On May 31, a call came in to dispatch about a subject walking in the street barefoot and stumbling. Officers responded and found a 23-year-old man with outstanding warrants from Lewisville PD and he was taken into custody without incident.

On June 2, police responded to a report of a shirtless man knocking over trash cans and yelling in the street. When officers confronted the 24-year-old man, he began acting crazy, smelled strongly of alcohol and showed other signs of intoxication. The man was placed into custody without incident.

On June 3, a 37-year-old man was taken into custody after his wife tried to call the police on him for driving erratically with their son in the car. He hung her phone up before she could finish talking to dispatch, but the long arm of the law caught up with him and he was eventually taken in.

On June 10, a 58-year-old man got the wrong order at a drive-thru, but it was a Walgreens, not Taco Bell. He picked up four prescriptions, but said he only wanted to pay for two. The pharmacist asked the man to return all four so a refund could be processed. The man put the wrong two back, collected the refund and drove off. Despite several calls, the store was unable to reach him, but it ended up being a misunderstanding and no charges were filed.

On June 13, officers responded to a wreck in the center median of Forest Vista where a car had struck a Verizon internet pole and a Crepe Myrtle tree. The 36-year-old driver was found walking down the street a short distance away and was taken into custody after a round of failed sobriety tests.