Flower Mound to get one of Potbelly Sandwich Works’ new North Texas locations

Potbelly, the nationwide sandwich chain, announced on Wednesday that it will be opening nine new locations in North Texas, including one in Flower Mound and one in Denton.

Potbelly closed its location in The Shops at Highland Village in 2019.

The sandwich franchise’s expansion will be led by Burke Restaurant Group, which has had its hand in many restaurants like Wienerschnitzel and Wingstop.

“Potbelly has carved out a unique space in fast-casual with its craveable menu and welcoming neighborhood vibe,” said Remington Burke of Burke Restaurant Group. “We’re excited to introduce that experience to more communities across North Texas and to be part of the brand’s next wave of growth.”

Potbelly’s menu includes toasted sandwiches, soups, salads and hand-dipped milkshakes.

The sandwich shop partnered with Burke Restaurant Group to help expand its reach in North Texas, which will nearly double in size with the nine new stores.

“Barry and Remington represent the kind of thoughtful, seasoned leadership we look for in our franchise partners,” said Lynette McKee, the senior vice president of franchising at Potbelly. “Their business acumen, development expertise and passion for hospitality make them an exceptional fit as we expand in North Texas.”

Along with the Flower Mound and Denton locations, Potbelly will also be expanding to McKinney, Allen, Princeton and Melissa.

Potbelly aims to bring its “fresh, fast and friendly service” to new guests while also generating new jobs and contributing to the local economy’s growth.

Until the Flower Mound and Denton locations are built, the closest Potbelly stores to southern Denton County are located in Lewisville, Southlake and in the Presidio and Alliance area of North Fort Worth.

Potbelly did not release specific locations for the new stores, so check back to the Cross Timbers Gazette’s business coverage for new updates.