Monday, April 15, 2024
StarCenter Multisport Northlake breaks ground

By Mark Smith
Photo by Tim Heitman

Officials with the Dallas Stars, town of Northlake, Lee Lewis Construction and more gathered Monday for the ceremonial groundbreaking of the future StarCenter Multisport Northlake facility.

Image courtesy of Tony Fay Public Relations

The $45 million, 225,000 square-foot multi-purpose athletic facility will feature two NHL regulation sheets of ice and eight basketball courts, which can be converted to 16 volleyball courts. The facility is scheduled to open in late fall of 2025 on the south side of Hwy 114, near Chadwick Parkway.

“The town of Northlake has shown their vision really works well with the Dallas Stars, it’s made a great partnership so far,” said Ty Parsons, executive vice president with Lee Lewis Construction. “Everyone in the Metroplex is really wanting a facility like this, so, the town of Northlake, what you offer, that really spoke to the Stars. This new project symbolizes the shared vision of the town of Northlake and the Dallas Stars, a vision of creating more than just a sports facility, but a gathering place where residents of all ages can come together to pursue their passions, build connections and celebrate the spirit of community.”

In a statement, the Dallas Stars said their investment in multi-sport properties “is the next step in their reach beyond their core ice-related customers into additional youth sports locally.” Northlake will be the third multisport facility in the Dallas Stars’ portfolio of athletic facilities, along with the eight Children’s Health StarCenters across North Texas.

Dallas Stars President/CEO Brad Alberts said the town of Northlake’s proactive approach to partnering with the Stars for the facility, as well as its proximity to the city of Fort Worth and the growth in the area, were key factors for choosing this location.

“We’re committed to continuing the growth of hockey, and now volleyball and basketball are coming along with that,” Alberts said. “These facilities are essential for getting young folks into the game, and we’re really excited to be able to do it with a progressive community like this.”

Previous article
Just the Facts with Mayor Ron Robertson — April 2024
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

