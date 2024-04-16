New principal named at Hilltop Elementary

Argyle ISD announced Monday night that Robyn Campbell will be the next principal at Hilltop Elementary School.

Campbell has 23 years of service as an elementary teacher and administrator in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD, the last 11 years as principal at Bernice Chatman Freeman Elementary. Campbell replaces Dona Lumsden, who will be the new principal at Argyle Middle School starting with the 2024-25 school year.

“This is an exciting day for Hilltop Elementary and Argyle ISD,” said Argyle ISD Superintendent Dr. Courtney Carpenter. “Mrs. Campbell brings valuable experience as an excellent instructional leader focused on growing students and supporting teachers. Our district leadership team will benefit from her elementary school-level coaching and planning expertise, and we look forward to introducing her to the Hilltop community.”

Campbell has excelled in CFBISD in relationship building, coaching and strategic planning, according to an Argyle ISD news release. She rebranded the Freeman Elementary campus to a full STEM Academy, including master scheduling, curriculum, family events and professional development. She also launched the first full-day Pre-Kindergarten program in the district, which served qualifying and tuition-based students.

“I am deeply honored to join the Hilltop Elementary family and community,” Campbell said. “With a rich history of excellence, I am excited to contribute to this legacy by leading with vision, inspiration and collaboration. Together, I am thrilled about the opportunity to build upon the strong foundation of success and innovation that defines Hilltop and Argyle ISD. My vision is to combine history and tradition with future success for all students and families.”

Campbell graduated from Angelo State University in San Angelo and earned her Masters of Educational Leadership at SMU. Robyn and her husband, Scott, have a six-year-old son, Colt Campbell. They enjoy all things outdoors, traveling and watching live sports events at all levels.

Hilltop Elementary will host a community Meet & Greet for the new principal on May 7, from 3:30-5 p.m. in the campus cafeteria. She will officially start her new role on July 19.