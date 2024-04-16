Tuesday, April 16, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Schools
Southern Denton County Schools

New principal named at Hilltop Elementary

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Image courtesy of Argyle ISD

Argyle ISD announced Monday night that Robyn Campbell will be the next principal at Hilltop Elementary School.

Campbell has 23 years of service as an elementary teacher and administrator in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD, the last 11 years as principal at Bernice Chatman Freeman Elementary. Campbell replaces Dona Lumsden, who will be the new principal at Argyle Middle School starting with the 2024-25 school year.

“This is an exciting day for Hilltop Elementary and Argyle ISD,” said Argyle ISD Superintendent Dr. Courtney Carpenter. “Mrs. Campbell brings valuable experience as an excellent instructional leader focused on growing students and supporting teachers. Our district leadership team will benefit from her elementary school-level coaching and planning expertise, and we look forward to introducing her to the Hilltop community.”

Campbell has excelled in CFBISD in relationship building, coaching and strategic planning, according to an Argyle ISD news release. She rebranded the Freeman Elementary campus to a full STEM Academy, including master scheduling, curriculum, family events and professional development. She also launched the first full-day Pre-Kindergarten program in the district, which served qualifying and tuition-based students.

“I am deeply honored to join the Hilltop Elementary family and community,” Campbell said. “With a rich history of excellence, I am excited to contribute to this legacy by leading with vision, inspiration and collaboration. Together, I am thrilled about the opportunity to build upon the strong foundation of success and innovation that defines Hilltop and Argyle ISD. My vision is to combine history and tradition with future success for all students and families.”

Campbell graduated from Angelo State University in San Angelo and earned her Masters of Educational Leadership at SMU. Robyn and her husband, Scott, have a six-year-old son, Colt Campbell. They enjoy all things outdoors, traveling and watching live sports events at all levels.

Hilltop Elementary will host a community Meet & Greet for the new principal on  May 7, from 3:30-5 p.m. in the campus cafeteria. She will officially start her new role on July 19.

Previous article
Northlake and Dallas Stars break ground on $45M multisport facility
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.