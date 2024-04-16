Meet the Candidates: Argyle ISD Board Place 4

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting next month to decide several municipal and school board contests.

Two seats in Argyle ISD will be on ballots this spring, Places 4 and 5. In Place 4, Rich McDowell and Joshua Pezzuto are vying to succeed Ritchie Deffenbaugh.

Election Day is May 4, and early voting will run April 22-30. The last day to register to vote is April 4, and the last day to apply for ballot by mail is April 23. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this May. The candidates for Place 4 on the Argyle ISD Board of Trustees are listed in alphabetic order below with their answers to the questionnaire.

Place 4 (3-year-term)

Rich McDowell, 50

Town of residence: Argyle/Harvest

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 7 years

Occupation: Mortgage loan officer

Education: UTA

Previous public service: I served the United States Army – Infantry

I have served on the District Leadership team.

I have been an Argyle Eagle Partner, since we joined the district.

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? The Texas public education system has been underfunded for decades. We have allowed mistrust creep into the public narrative. The why on anyone wanting to run for the school board should be for the kids in my opinion! Our future deserves the investment in our kids!

Mission statement: A board member is part of the Team of 8, my vision will be to make sure we continue to focus on our why in every decision that we as a team make. I am passionate about a student having an excellent educational experience, having opportunities to be involved in extracurriculars, advocating for our educators, and that our parents have involvement!

Do you have children enrolled in the school district you wish to represent? Yes

Facebook page: Rich McDowell for Argyle ISD School Board

Joshua Pezzuto, 42

Town of residence: Northlake

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? N/A

Occupation: Business owner and commercial consultant

Education: Bachelors of Science Business Administration, Marketing from Clarion University

Previous public service: Commissioner on the Town of Northlake Planning and Zoning Commission, Place 2

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? For much of my professional career, I’ve had many opportunities to learn and grow through many different experiences. As my career progressed, my expertise became more focused on strategy and operational effectiveness. I’ve built this experience in companies ranging from small startups all the way through global multibillion dollar organizations. More recently, I’ve had the opportunity to step away and be apart of many activities that I’ve always wanted to be a part of; volunteering with the HS band, serving on the Northlake P&Z committee, or the many other different ways I have been able to become active in the community. It’s this work that I have found to enjoy the most. Utilizing my professional experience in strategy and operational effectiveness, and my passion to build on the Argyle ISD legacy, I know that this will be an invaluable asset to the Board of Trustees and the district.

Mission statement: Growth in any organization is challenging; however, the most important piece to ensuring effective adoption and healthy growth is flawless communication. Listening and understanding, collaboration, situational awareness, and education. It’s in these areas that we are in need of growth, and it’s my mission too make this a strength of our district.

Do you have children enrolled in the school district you wish to represent? Son, Gordon is a sophomore at Argyle High School and Daughter, Karina graduated from Argyle High School May 2023 and currently is attending Baylor University

Facebook page: Joshua Pezzuto for Argyle ISD School Board