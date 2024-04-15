Monday, April 15, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

Just the Facts with Mayor Ron Robertson — April 2024

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
3
Copper Canyon Mayor Ron Robertson

Last year’s Spring Shred Day was a big success with quite a few Copper Canyon residents taking advantage of the opportunity to safely dispose of papers, documents, etc. after April tax filing and spring cleaning projects. This year it will be held on Saturday, April 27, from 8 a.m. to noon at Town Hall.

Newly Created Financial Advisory Committee

We are seeking two residents to serve on a Financial Advisory Committee for the Town of Copper Canyon. The purpose of the Town of Copper Canyon Financial Advisory Committee is to act as an advisory body to the Mayor and Town Council supporting the financial affairs of the Town. This committee will consist of two members of Town Council, two members of Copper Canyon staff and two residents-at-large to participate in the Town financial governance and decision-making process. Those residents interested in serving on this committee should contact Town Administrator Troy Meyer at [email protected].

Copper Canyon Beautification

I’d like to take this time to recognize Copper Canyon resident Paula Castillo for spearheading the newly updated landscaping at the roundabout location at Chinn Chapel Rd. and Orchid Hill. Paula worked with local Copper Canyon Master Gardeners and Naturalists to determine the best native Texas plants for this area. Those efforts have significantly contributed to beautifying the north entrance to Copper Canyon and just in time for Earth Day on April 22. Thank you Paula for volunteering to take on this project and your commitment to Copper Canyon.

Trail Clean Up Day April 27th

Please make plans to join us on Saturday, April 27th from 9 a.m. to 12 noon for our annual trail clean up day on Corp of Engineer trails. Meet at the parking pad just north of Pilot Knoll Park on east side of 2499. Bring your work gloves, pruners, shovels and other tools to help (a makeup date has been scheduled for May 4th if needed). As we get closer to the date, the Town will provide more information on our website. This yearly event is always well attended by our local equestrian group and an excellent time to meet others as well.

Be Weather Aware

As we enter into the sometimes turbulent Texas weather season, stay updated on severe local weather updates by signing on to the Everbridge Emergency notification system through Denton County Emergency Services District. A link to join is on their website at dentoncountyesd1.gov. This is the best option to stay up-to-the minute on the weather right here in Copper Canyon. Have a safe and happy spring!

Previous article
Medal of Honor motorcade to pass through Denton County
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.