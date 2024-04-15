Just the Facts with Mayor Ron Robertson — April 2024

Last year’s Spring Shred Day was a big success with quite a few Copper Canyon residents taking advantage of the opportunity to safely dispose of papers, documents, etc. after April tax filing and spring cleaning projects. This year it will be held on Saturday, April 27, from 8 a.m. to noon at Town Hall.

Newly Created Financial Advisory Committee

We are seeking two residents to serve on a Financial Advisory Committee for the Town of Copper Canyon. The purpose of the Town of Copper Canyon Financial Advisory Committee is to act as an advisory body to the Mayor and Town Council supporting the financial affairs of the Town. This committee will consist of two members of Town Council, two members of Copper Canyon staff and two residents-at-large to participate in the Town financial governance and decision-making process. Those residents interested in serving on this committee should contact Town Administrator Troy Meyer at [email protected].

Copper Canyon Beautification

I’d like to take this time to recognize Copper Canyon resident Paula Castillo for spearheading the newly updated landscaping at the roundabout location at Chinn Chapel Rd. and Orchid Hill. Paula worked with local Copper Canyon Master Gardeners and Naturalists to determine the best native Texas plants for this area. Those efforts have significantly contributed to beautifying the north entrance to Copper Canyon and just in time for Earth Day on April 22. Thank you Paula for volunteering to take on this project and your commitment to Copper Canyon.

Trail Clean Up Day April 27th

Please make plans to join us on Saturday, April 27th from 9 a.m. to 12 noon for our annual trail clean up day on Corp of Engineer trails. Meet at the parking pad just north of Pilot Knoll Park on east side of 2499. Bring your work gloves, pruners, shovels and other tools to help (a makeup date has been scheduled for May 4th if needed). As we get closer to the date, the Town will provide more information on our website. This yearly event is always well attended by our local equestrian group and an excellent time to meet others as well.

Be Weather Aware

As we enter into the sometimes turbulent Texas weather season, stay updated on severe local weather updates by signing on to the Everbridge Emergency notification system through Denton County Emergency Services District. A link to join is on their website at dentoncountyesd1.gov. This is the best option to stay up-to-the minute on the weather right here in Copper Canyon. Have a safe and happy spring!