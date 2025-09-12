Lantana Update: Fiber expansion continues as providers race to cover community

Lantana neighborhoods continue to see an influx of fiber construction projects as multiple providers work to expand high-speed internet options across the community.

Charter/Spectrum Communications is in the midst of a large-scale project to provide cable television, internet, and communication services to Lantana. The company began digging late last year in the Garner subdivision and is currently working in the Brazos and Magnolia neighborhoods. Next up are Azalea, Bellaire, Brenham, Laurel, Sandlin, Dakota and Larkspur, according to the August monthly report from Lantana General Manager Kevin Mercer

Frontier (soon to be Verizon) has also submitted plans to install fiber in Lantana neighborhoods it does not yet serve, beginning with Garner, where work is underway. Plans for Reata are under review and Barrington is next in line.

However, the projects have faced challenges. Several utility lines have been hit, as well as water and sewer lines, according to Mercer, who meets with both contractors to discuss issues on a weekly basis. The district is requiring them to use a licensed plumber (Scout Plumbing) to video each customer’s wastewater service line after boring activities to ensure no damage has occurred. Scout will also handle water and wastewater repairs. Contractors must adhere to work-hour restrictions and only one provider is permitted in a subdivision at a time to clearly delineate responsibilities.

Restoration work, including sod replacement, is being required subdivision by subdivision after conduit installation.

A possible fourth provider, AT&T, has also signaled plans to provide the entire community with fiber, though no formal proposals have yet been submitted, Mercer reported.

“So far it’s a rumor, but if true I will attempt to hold them off until Frontier and Spectrum are completely out of the neighborhoods,” said Mercer at the August board meeting.

Astound Broadband, the incumbent communications provider, is available in most Lantana neighborhoods. Call 214-618-6372 for service.

Residents can report damage to their yards by calling contractors MasTec: 972-512-2981 or Sunrise: 314-793-5010. For after-hours emergencies regarding water and wastewater services, call the Water District office at 940-728-5050. If a gas pipeline appears damaged, call the CoServ Gas Emergency line at 844-330-0763.

Briefly…

Lantana’s annual charity race is seeking runners, sponsors and volunteers. The Lantana Community Association’s 15th annual Run Lantana 5K & 10K is scheduled for the morning of Saturday, Sept. 20, at Blanton Elementary School. Call 940-728-1660 if you can help. For more information or to register, visit runlantana.com.

Time to purge! Lantana’s Fall Community Garage Sale is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 13, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 940-728-1660 to register. Participating addresses will be posted at lantanagaragesales.com.

Lantana’s Monster Mile, a 1.5-mile annual Halloween celebration featuring trick-or-treating along Lantana Trail, was honored last month with the 2024 Community Spirit Award by the DFW Community Associations Institute. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 5-7 p.m.