Tavern at Lakeside owners to take over upscale restaurant in Southlake

Flower Mound-based Restaurant Ventures Unlimited announced on Monday that it will take over operations of the popular, upscale Jane restaurant in Southlake.

RVU operates many restaurants throughout the area, including Volstead in Southlake and Tycoon and The Tavern at Lakeside in Flower Mound.

Jane will be the company’s second restaurant in Southlake.

“We’re excited to have Jane as part of our expanding brand portfolio,” said RVU President and COO Dave Coussirat. “Jane is an iconic neighborhood establishment in the heart of Southlake with a loyal following and we look forward to helping the brand grow even further.”

Coussirat said RVU plans to make some changes to Jane, but doesn’t want to change what makes the restaurant so much that it loses what made it popular in the first place.

“Our goal is to consistently provide a fantastic guest experience,” he said. “With that aim in mind, we’ll be making changes to improve Jane while keeping the charm, which has made it beloved to so many in the community.”

RVU plans to make additions to the menu, upgrade the patio and dining room and improve the acoustics in the building.

Dining room improvements include adding seating to accommodate large parties.

“Our plans aim to make Jane an even better place to meet for lunch, happy hour, dinner and large events,” said Coussirat.

According to RVU, there will be no change to operations while the company transitions into new management. The hours of operation will remain the same, as well.