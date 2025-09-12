High School Football Scoreboard

Lewisville 28, Rockwall 21

Lewisville remained perfect by defeating Rockwall by a touchdown on Thursday night.

It was actually the Yellowjackets that got on the board first, grabbing a 7-0 lead early in the opening quarter.

Lewisville answered when Tenel Hill scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7 each.

As time expired in the first quarter, Tre Williams hit Landon Bogany on an 18-yard pass to make the score 14-7 Farmers heading into the second quarter.

Rockwall tied the game with 5:05 to play in the second, and just before the break, Williams connected with Bogany on a 3-yard pass to take a 21-14 lead into halftime for the Farmers.

Following a scoreless third quarter, Rockwall tied the game up again with just under 10 minutes to play in the game.

Three minutes later, Lewisville answered when Williams tossed a 24-yard touchdown pass to Landon Brazzell to regain the lead for the Farmers, and it held up.

Lewisville (3-0, 0-0) will be in its bye next week and then open district with Marcus in the Battle of the Axe at 7 p.m. on Sept. 26.

Feels good to be 3-0! 😤 pic.twitter.com/PW1VzRKFkp — Lewisville Football (@LHSFball) September 12, 2025

Please check back tonight for more local football scores.