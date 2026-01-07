Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our January 2026 issue.

Pizza Twist, serving Indian-style pizza, is now open in the former New York Pizza & Pints space at 2717 Cross Timbers Rd. #410, Flower Mound.

Design and Grace has opened a showroom featuring European-style kitchenware, cookware and tableware at 308 FM 1830 #3D, Argyle.

Storied Provisions, a coffee and gift shop, is now open at 2021 Justin Rd. #184, Flower Mound.

Goodwill Donation Express is now open at 3701 FM 407, Bartonville in Lantana Town Center.

Grapes to Wine +, a wine and beer lounge, is now open at 112 W 4th St., Justin.

One Fusion, an Indian restaurant, is now open at 8131 Gateway Dr. #500, Argyle.

Ranch Nails & Spa is now open at 1633 Robson Ranch Rd. #400, Northlake.

Vinifera Wine Lounge & Bistro is now open at 4120 River Walk Dr., Flower Mound.

Motivating Graphics is now open at 3655 McPherson Dr., Northlake.

The Sweet Shop, a candy store, has closed its doors at 2570 Justin Rd. #125, Highland Village.

