Storied Provisions in Flower Mound aims to provide a unique environment to serve coffee, baked goods and books. (Photo courtesy of Storied Provisions)

Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our January 2026 issue.

Pizza Twist, serving Indian-style pizza, is now open in the former New York Pizza & Pints space at 2717 Cross Timbers Rd. #410, Flower Mound.

Design and Grace has opened a showroom featuring European-style kitchenware, cookware and tableware at 308 FM 1830 #3D, Argyle.

Storied Provisions, a coffee and gift shop, is now open at 2021 Justin Rd. #184, Flower Mound.

Goodwill Donation Express is now open at 3701 FM 407, Bartonville in Lantana Town Center.

Grapes to Wine +, a wine and beer lounge, is now open at 112 W 4th St., Justin.

One Fusion, an Indian restaurant, is now open at 8131 Gateway Dr. #500, Argyle.

Ranch Nails & Spa is now open at 1633 Robson Ranch Rd. #400, Northlake.

Vinifera Wine Lounge & Bistro is now open at 4120 River Walk Dr., Flower Mound.

Motivating Graphics is now open at 3655 McPherson Dr., Northlake.

The Sweet Shop, a candy store, has closed its doors at 2570 Justin Rd. #125, Highland Village. 

