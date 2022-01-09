Denton County swears in new fire marshal

Brad Sebastian was officially sworn in as the new Denton County fire marshal on Thursday during the Denton County Commissioners Court meeting.

Sebastian began his career with Denton County Emergency Services in 2015. Previously, he worked for Boeing before entering into the firefighting field. He served as a volunteer firefighter in Krum before becoming one of their first fulltime firefighters.

He studied to become a fire investigator, fire inspector and graduated from the police academy prior to joining the Denton County team as a deputy fire marshal. In the time since, he was promoted to senior deputy fire marshal and assistant fire marshal before taking on his new role.

A Gainesville native who grew up in Krum, he married his high school sweetheart and, together, they recently celebrated 30 years of marriage.

“We are excited to have Brad in this position as we know he will handle the responsibilities with the same dedication and commitment he has brought to his other roles as assistant and senior deputy fire marshal in Denton County,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads, who issued the official oath of office.

Sebastian succeeds Roland Asebedo, who died last September from complications with COVID-19.